Kollur, other temples open in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 08 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 21:20 ist
Devotees started visiting Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi district on Monday.

Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi district was decked with flowers on Monday, when it reopened after lockdown period for the devotees. Chandika homa was held in the temple on the occasion.

The temples in Udupi district were opened for devotees after taking all precauationary measures and guidelines issued by the government. None of the devotees from other states visited Kollur temple on day one.

Similarly, Kumbhasi Aanegudde, Hattiyangadi Vinayaka, Krodha Shankaranarayana, Anagalli Dattashrama, Saukooru Durgaparameshwari, Basrur Mahalingeshwara and other temples too reopened for the devotees. 

Wearing mask was made mandatory for the devotees entering inside the temple for having darshan of presiding deity.

Udupi Krishna Mutt was not opened for the devotees. It will take a few more days for the Krishna Mutt to open.

