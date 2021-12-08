'Kolminchu' limerick collection released

Karavali Lekhakiyara-Vachakiyara Sangha, Chutuku Sahitya Parishat and Sushantha Prakashana, Bengaluru, organised a programme to release ‘Kolminchu’, a collection of limericks, written by retired teacher Nalinakshi Udayaraj.
Senior writer B M Rohini, addressing the gathering, said that women writers should be involved in the field of literature. The family atmosphere also helps in bringing out good literary works.
Karavali Lekhakiyara-Vachakiyara Sangha president Dr Jyoti Cheliyar presided over the function. Mangaluru Taluk Chutuku Sahitya Parishat secretary Vijayalaxmi Kateel spoke on the occasion.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove
Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor