'Kolminchu' limerick collection released

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 22:37 ist

Karavali Lekhakiyara-Vachakiyara Sangha, Chutuku Sahitya Parishat and Sushantha Prakashana, Bengaluru, organised a programme to release ‘Kolminchu’, a collection of limericks, written by retired teacher Nalinakshi Udayaraj.

Senior writer B M Rohini, addressing the gathering, said that women writers should be involved in the field of literature. The family atmosphere also helps in bringing out good literary works. 

Karavali Lekhakiyara-Vachakiyara Sangha president Dr Jyoti Cheliyar presided over the function. Mangaluru Taluk Chutuku Sahitya Parishat secretary Vijayalaxmi Kateel spoke on the occasion.

