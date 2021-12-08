'Kolminchu' limerick collection released

Karavali Lekhakiyara-Vachakiyara Sangha, Chutuku Sahitya Parishat and Sushantha Prakashana, Bengaluru, organised a programme to release ‘Kolminchu’, a collection of limericks, written by retired teacher Nalinakshi Udayaraj.

Senior writer B M Rohini, addressing the gathering, said that women writers should be involved in the field of literature. The family atmosphere also helps in bringing out good literary works.

Karavali Lekhakiyara-Vachakiyara Sangha president Dr Jyoti Cheliyar presided over the function. Mangaluru Taluk Chutuku Sahitya Parishat secretary Vijayalaxmi Kateel spoke on the occasion.