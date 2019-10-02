Konkan Rly to double rail track, upgrade 22 stations

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) Regional Manager B B Nikam said that Konkan Railway will initiate the doubling of tracks and upgrade of 22 railway stations at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

Nikam told mediapersons in Udupi, on Tuesday, that the proposal was submitted to the Centre for approval and the proposal was returned for some corrections.

The mega project is part of the capacity doubling plan project. The upgrades of railway stations and doubling projects are expected to be completed by March 2020.

Electrification

The electrification of the railway line from Roha to Tokur will be completed in two phases. The wiring works of Tokur to Bijur is completed, while the foundation is laid for the wiring of the tracks extending from Bijur to Kumta. The total cost of the project is Rs 11.20 crore. He said the electrification will be beneficial when the Central and Southern Railway electrification process is completed.

On the Swachhata Pakhwada, he said the programme was organised along the Konkan Railway route from September 16 to 30. Many activities including Swachh Samwad, Swachh Stations, Swachh Railgaadi, Swachh Parisar, Swachh Ahar and Swachh Neer were undertaken.

Feedback

They held interactions with passengers on trains and platforms. Feedback on cleanliness was collected from the passengers. Intensive cleanliness drives were conducted at all stations on Konkan route. NGO’s, students from schools, colleges also acted as volunteers in the cleanliness

drives.

Awareness campaigns on litter-free surroundings were organised for passengers and food stall vendors. Intensive cleaning was carried out in pantry cars and base kitchens. Officials from KRCL inspected cleanliness in toilets and quality of linen provided. Intensive cleaning of trains at Washing Pit was also done.

During this Swachhata Pakhwara, plastic bottle vending machines were installed at Madgaon and Ratnagiri stations as a step towards curbing plastic pollution,

he added.