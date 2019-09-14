Konkani film to be dubbed into Malayalam

Harsha
Harsha, DH News Service, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 14 2019, 23:08pm ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 23:23pm ist

‘Nirmillem Nirmonem’, released in multiplexes in the city on August 23, became the first Konkani film to have its dubbing rights sold to Kerala based M Cinemas.

Prasad, one among the partners in M Cinemas, told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Friday that the Konkani film, ‘Nirmillem Nirmonem’ will be dubbed into Malayalam language by their own studio and released in 50 theatres across Kerala within a month. Prasad also revealed that they have plans to dub hit Tulu films and had shortlisted four films, including ‘Girgit’.

Film’s director Melwyn Elpel said that the film will be screened in Manipal, Surathkal (October 2), Kasargod (October 2), Kuwait (November 15) & Israel (October 15).

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Konkani film
dubbing
Malayalam
Comments (+)
 