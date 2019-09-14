Konkani film to be dubbed into Malayalam

‘Nirmillem Nirmonem’, released in multiplexes in the city on August 23, became the first Konkani film to have its dubbing rights sold to Kerala based M Cinemas.

Prasad, one among the partners in M Cinemas, told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Friday that the Konkani film, ‘Nirmillem Nirmonem’ will be dubbed into Malayalam language by their own studio and released in 50 theatres across Kerala within a month. Prasad also revealed that they have plans to dub hit Tulu films and had shortlisted four films, including ‘Girgit’.

Film’s director Melwyn Elpel said that the film will be screened in Manipal, Surathkal (October 2), Kasargod (October 2), Kuwait (November 15) & Israel (October 15).