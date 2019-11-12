Konkani, Tulu films to be screened at Kolkata film fest

Dr Ramesh Kamath’s children film ‘Apsara Dhara’ in Konkani and Tulu film ‘Malla Dana’ directed by B Shivanand have been selected for the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival that will go on till November 15.

‘Apsara Dhara’, incidentally, is the first film to be shot in Egypt. Bangalore-based Dr Ramesh Kamath, a graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, had delivered Konkani hits like ‘Janamana’ and ‘Aa Vai Jaa Saa’. His new film ‘Apsara Dhara’ deals with the subject – ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

Talented child artistes Saarthak Shenoy and Swathi Bhat from Mangaluru play lead roles in this film. Leading entrepreneur and philanthropist from Bengaluru Dr Dayananda Pai, multilingual actor Gopinath Bhat and well-known theatre personality P Rohidas Nayak also have acted in the film.

Even before the film hit the screens, it was selected for the Kolkata International Film Festival in the children’s film category and will be screened on November 14, Dr Ramesh Kamath said.

The Tulu film ‘Malla Dana’ revolves around an elderly couple suffering from kidney failure and a youth coming forward to donate his kidney.