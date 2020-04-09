Koodige dairy supplies free milk to 3,000 families

Koodige dairy supplies milk to 3,000 families free of cost

Kushalnagar,
  Apr 09 2020
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 22:13 ist
Koodige dairy near Kushalnagar. DH Photo

Koodige milk dairy in Somwarpet taluk, which is a branch of Hassan Milk Producers Union Ltd, has been supplying milk to 3,000 families in the district free of cost.

Financially deprived people who are affected by the lockdown will benefit from the scheme.

Koodige dairy has been supplying 860 litres of milk to Madikeri, 656 litres to Virajpet, 685 litres to Kushalnagar and 715 litres to Somwarpet.

The free supply of milk started from April 4 and will continue till the end of the lockdown, said Koodige dairy marketing officer Mallesh.

Currently, free milk is supplied to destitutes, migrating labourers and construction workers. Health inspectors, civic workers and volunteers from the Red Cross have been supplying milk to the houses, under the supervision of taluk level officers, he said.

MLA Appachu Ranjan, while distributing free milk to people in Kushalnagar on Wednesday, said that the district is now free of Covid-19 as the person infected by the disease has been cured.

However, it is mandatory for everyone to follow the rules of lockdown, he added.

