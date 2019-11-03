Koorige method: Paddy cultivated on 300 ha

Farmers in the district had shown keen interest in following the conventional drill sown method of Koorige to cultivate paddy.

The method of sowing was taken up on 300 hectares of land and has helped the farmers reap a good harvest.

“The coastal districts had been following the traditional method of cultivation by transplanting paddy seedlings on the field for the last several years. This year, however, owing to delay in monsoon, the farmers were demonstrated the Koorige method of sowing. As a result, many farmers had shown keen interest in such a method of cultivation,” said Kempe Gowda, Agriculture Department joint director.

Majority of farmers in Ulthooru in Kundapur taluk had taken up paddy cultivation under Koorige method.

In addition, farmers in Kokkarne and Cherkadi areas have also taken up such a method of farming and are optimistic on good harvest during the season.

The expenditure incurred in Koorige method of paddy cultivation is less when compared to other methods.

“In other methods of farming, the farmers have to prepare the seedlings ready for transplantation on the paddy field. Later, the field is tilled for transplantation of the seedlings. All of this proves to be labour-intensive. At least Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 is spent on every acre under paddy cultivation,” explained the joint director.

“Under the Koorige system, in contrast, there is no need to prepare the seedlings nursery. After tilling the land just 15 days before the monsoon, the seeds are sown. A normal downpour helps the seeds to sprout,” he added.

As the seeds are sown directly on the land, the expenditure incurred for transplantation of seedlings is saved in the Koorige system, said the Agriculture department officials.

“Normally, machines are used to transplant the paddy seedlings on 400 to 500 hectares of land in Udupi. This year, however, the transplantation was carried out on 1,700 hectares using machines. This may perhaps be due to shortage of workers experienced by farmers,” said sources.

“The yield is high in the Koorige method of paddy cultivation. There is, however, a problem of weeds growing in the field. The use of chemicals to check the growth of weeds can help get a good result,” suggested Kempe Gowda, adding, “The paddy has not been infested with disease this year.”