Kota Srinivas Poojary demands evidence from seer

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary urged Dingaleshwara Swami to provide more evidence in support of allegations that he was paying 30% commission in order to receive Mutt allocations.

The minister told reporters on Tuesday that based on the information obtained from the seer, strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

In the first week of April, he said 65 Mutts received Rs 119 crore. Of the total 65 Mutts, 12 are from SC/ST communities and the remaining are from other backward classes.

He asserted that transparency has been accorded top priority and every effort has been made to ensure that there is no corruption.

Poojary said that he needed more information from the seer before proceeding with the investigation.

While responding to a query, he said the chief minister had ordered an investigation into allegations made by the Contractors’ Association.