KPCC ex-VP Manjunath Bhandary files nomination for Legislative Council polls in Mangaluru

KPCC former vice president Manjunath Bhandary has filed his nomination for the Legislative Council elections from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Tuesday. It is a dual-member constituency and the election will be held on December 10.

Bhandary expressed confidence in Congress winning the Legislative Council elections. Flanked by DCC President and MLC Harish Kumar, former ministers Ramanath Rai, UT Khader, Abhayachandra Jain, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, Bhandary submitted his nomination to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV.

Several Congress workers had gathered outside DC’s office in Mangaluru when Bhandary turned up to submit his nomination.

Speaking after filing the nomination papers, Bhandary said, “The DCC presidents of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, MLA and former MLAs have chalked out a plan for facing the election. I have been serving the Congress for the past 40 years. I had engaged in organising the party throughout the length and breadth of the state and contested, unsuccessfully, against former CM BS Yediyurappa in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.”

“One of the seats in the Legislative Council from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi is now being represented by Pratapchandra Shetty from the party. As Shetty had decided to give way for youngsters, the party leaders have finalised my name,” said Bhandary.

“On the recommendations of KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, AICC President Sonia Gandhi, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal have entrusted me with the responsibility of building the party. We will face the election effectively. The Congress will win the election,” he said.

