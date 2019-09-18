KRCL to observe cleanliness fortnight till Sept 30

Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL) is organising ‘Swatchata Pakhwara’ (Cleanliness Fortnight) drive till September 30 in all the railway stations coming under its jurisdiction.

The campaign is being organised as part of the Prime Minister’s Swacch Bharat Mission initiative. KRCL has formulated an action plan to bring quantum improvement in cleanliness at railway stations and on trains as a part of Indian Railways’ Swachh Rail Swacch Bharat programme, a release has stated.

Awareness is being created among the employees and their families to inculcate the habit of cleanliness in their routine life and workplace.

Corporation’s chairman and managing director Sanjay Gupta took a pledge and conducted the Prabhat Pheri with executives, staff and local residents of Ratnagiri region. Brief sessions on ‘Shun Plastic Use’ were conducted at Belapur and various stations of Ratnagiri and Karwar regions. Nukkad Nataks were also performed at various railway stations of the Corporation to create awareness towards a clean India.

During this ‘Swatchata Pakhwara’, seminars will be conducted on sanitation and upkeep of railway stations. Cleanliness campaigns at railway stations will be taken up by involving the active participation and support of NGOs, charitable trust/institutions and other social organisations.

Various activities that are being taken up during the fortnight include ‘Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samvad’ with public and in-house, ‘Swachh Stations’ with intensive cleanliness drives, ‘Swachh Railgaadi ‘Swachh Parisar’, including intensive drive to remove garbage, ‘Swachh Ahar’ in all canteens and on pantry cars to ensure clean and hygienic good quality food is being served to the passengers, and ‘Swachh Neer’ to ensure quality potable water at all stations.

‘Swachh Prasadhan’ will be observed to ensure intensive cleaning of toilet blocks at railway stations and train.