Krishi Abhiyan from July 26: Udupi DC

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that Krishi Abhiyan will be taken up across Udupi district from July 26 to August 7.

Speaking at a meeting of the district-level implementation committee for comprehensive Krishi Abhiyan for the year 2021-22, he said the campaign will take up awareness measures over the various schemes and programmes introduced by agriculture and horticulture departments.

He said the campaign is held in all taluks. The officials along with the agriculture experts should visit all villages and elaborate the farmers over the objective of the campaign and simultaneously explain to them about the schemes and programmes.

He instructed the banking officials to cooperate with the farmers who visit the banks for financial assistance.

The Central government has introduced several programmes to make sure that the farmers become economically and socially empowered. Until now, as many as 3,085 farmers are offered crop insurance for the 2020-21 financial year. They are also supported with crop loans, he said.

Jagadeesha directed the officials to clear all pending cases under the crop insurance scheme in one month.

He said programmes like ensuring benefits of sophisticated and direct marketing facilities for the farmers and offering support price for the interests on the loans borrowed by the farmers from various financial institutions should be popularised.

Besides, farmers should be supported by the department with the supply of farm machinery on time, he added.