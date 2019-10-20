Krishi Mela enriches farmers' knowledge

Krishi Mela exhibition, organised by Zonal Agricultural Research Station-Brahmavar, turned out to be a learning experience for farmers from different age groups.

A variety of farm implements and innovative methods of farming, especially cultivation of vegetables, were the highlights of the mela.

Yogendra Poojary, a farmer, told DH that he had come from Haladi as he was keen on growing rare species of vegetables and fruits. He said such agriculture exhibition increases knowledge and motivates visitors to try something innovative.

"The seminars also infuse confidence to experiment in our farm", he added.

Farmer Balakrishna Bhat said, "The mela has exposed us to different technologies and allowed us to share our experiences."

The demonstration of an unique transplantation method, “Chaape Nati”, at a field was a crowd puller.

A demonstration was also held on the mixed cropping system in horticulture. A demonstration unit on duck and fisheries enlightened visitors about duck rearing and fish breeding.

There was an exhibition on vermi compost containers. The preparation of Dapog nursery and demonstration by District Watershed department left many farmers in awe.

The display on cashew grafting, soil and water management in cashew gardens proved to be an eye-opener even to farmers engaged into cashew farming.

The display comprised modern technologies like tractor driven disc plough, tractor driven string cultivator, seed and fertilizer drill, tractor driven cage wheel, rotary tiller, mini and medium power sprayer and so on.

The demonstrations on dairy, poultry, goat and rabbit rearing successfully highlighted the concept of integrated farming for farmers.