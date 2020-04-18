Krishi Vigyan Kendra comes to farmers help

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Mudigere has come to the rescue of farmers in marketing their crops and getting a suitable price for the crops.

To find a suitable market for the farm produce, KVK head Dr Bharath Kumar has created a WhatsApp group of the farmers. The farmers, in turn, can market flowers, fruits, vegetables, commercial crops, mushrooms, fish, chicken, and pigs reared by them.

Daily, a list of products required for the sellers and the list of produce ready with the farmers, will be shared in the group.

"The sellers and farmers discuss in the group and sell their produce. A trader from Belur sought beans in the group. After contacting the seller, he had asked to send a photo and fixed a price of Rs 35 per kg. Within a day, the harvested beans were sold. The traders only visit and purchase from us," said a farmer, Amith.

Dr Bharath said that the WhatsApp group was created to bring together farmers and traders. There are traders from Mangaluru, Hassan, Bengaluru, Belur and other places. They directly visit the farmers to purchase.

If any farmers have a problem in selling their harvest, they can contact: Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Mudigere by dialling 9845528681.