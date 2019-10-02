Krishna Mutt’s female elephant shifted to Hirekal Mutt

A female elephant of Sri Krishna Mutt was shifted to Hirekal Mutt at Honnalli in Davangere district for mating recently.

‘Subhadre’ was shifted in the presence of forest department officials and representatives of both the Mutts.

The female elephant was shifted so that it could mate with a male elephant in Hirekal Mutt and produce a calf.

The ‘Subhadre’, owned by the Sri Krishna Mutt, can be shifted back to mutt anytime.

The elephant usually participates in the religious processions of the Sri Krishna Mutt on the Car Street.

Subhadre was shifted on the advice of officers of the forest department. A letter from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to shift the pachyderm was received by the Mutt on September 27, Mutt Administrative Officer Prahlad P R said.