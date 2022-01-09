Krishnapura Mutt Paryaya to be held in a simple manner

Krishnapura Mutt, which is taking over Udupi temple administration for two years by adorning Paryaya Peeta, has decided to celebrate the ritual emphasising spiritual traditions rather than pomp and grandeur, owing to the pandemic.

Addressing the public virtually, Krishnapura Mutt seer Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami urged the public to cooperate as the Mutt has decided to celebrate Paryaya in a simple manner focusing more on the spiritual rituals.

The seer said the situation calls for utmost precautions and it is not the time to take risks. The government protocols will be followed diligently and only a few necessary public functions will be held symbolically avoiding huge gatherings.

He said in the initial stages, the ritual focused on spirituality and traditions. Only due to the demand from devotees, Paryaya was imbibed with cultural grandeur.

The scheduled Purapravesha procession to be held on January 10 is cancelled and so is the ‘Horekanike’ procession, wherein groceries and other items are to be taken in a procession to the Mutt. The grocery items will be stored in the storehouse. The items will be directly taken and dispensed from lorries and trucks to the Mutt, said MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

He told reporters the celebrations will be held for a limited number of people. There is no scope for honouring the seer with garlands. Covid-19 protocols are a priority.

There is a single tableau symbolically held during Purapravesha carrying ‘Pattada Devaru Sri Dwibhuja Kaliya Mardana and Sri Narasimha’ in the palanquin. The devotees can perform only ‘Mangalarati’ to the presiding deity. Covid-19 protocols should be strictly followed, said the MLA, who is also honorary president of Paryaya Mahotsav Samiti.

He said the seer will enter Jodukatte at 3 pm with the presiding deity. The ‘Shobha Yatra’ will be a simple affair with traditional ‘Birudavali, ‘Vadya’ and ‘Chandevadana’. The seer will walk towards ‘Kanakana Kindi’ once he enters Car Street.

The seer will offer prayers to Lord Sri Madanantheshwara, Sri Chandramouleshwara, Sri Ganapathy and Sri Madhwacharya. Later, he will pray to Lord Sri Krishna and Mukhyaprana.

The ritual is followed by a civic ceremony later in the evening. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Minister Sunil Kumar will take part. The ceremony will be held at Car Street in the Poornaprajna podium.

Bhat said the ‘Horekanike’ ritual will be held on January 11, 14 and 17. He said the Samiti has requested the government for certain relaxations for the Paryaya procession to be held in the wee hours of January 18.

The cultural programmes will be held from January 10 to 17. The felicitation ceremony to be held for the outgoing Admaru Mutt seer Sri Ehshapriya Theertha will be held at Rajangana instead of Car Street. A large crowd will be avoided during the Paryaya procession, Sarvajna Peetarohana, handing over of ‘Akshaya Patra’, Araluguddige and Darbar. There will be a live telecast on Darbar.

The mass dining on January 18 in the afternoon will be held with all Covid-19 protocols. Religious discourses will be held from January 18 to 22 at Rajangana in Udupi.