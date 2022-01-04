Krishnapura Mutt website launched

As part of preparations for the upcoming Paryaya celebrations, the website of Krishnapura Mutt was launched by Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami at its Dandatheertha Mutt in Kaup.
The website has all details pertaining to the Mutt. It will help the devotees gather knowledge on the Mutt, said the seer.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence
Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter
Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show
What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes
Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists
World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war
DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill
DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'