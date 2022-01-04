Krishnapura Mutt website launched

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 22:57 ist

As part of preparations for the upcoming Paryaya celebrations, the website of Krishnapura Mutt was launched by Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami at its Dandatheertha Mutt in Kaup.

The website has all details pertaining to the Mutt. It will help the devotees gather knowledge on the Mutt, said the seer. 

