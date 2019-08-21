KRS to contest by-election

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) President Ravikrishna Reddy said that the party would field its candidates in the by-election planned in 17 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Reddy told mediapersons at Press Club on Wednesday that JCB (Janata Dal, Congress and BJP) parties had become corrupt and had failed to uplift the people as they were always behind power.

“But Karnataka Rashtra Samithi will usher in a new hope”, he claimed and added that KRS would raise funds from public, stakeholders and fight the by-elections.

Reddy said that KRS has been registered with the election commission and was formally inaugurated in Bengaluru on August 10.

He said KRS would give a different dimension to politics in the state, in particular the regional politics. KRS Vice president Amrith Shenoy said he quit Congress and joined KRS to make people’s participation more important in politics.

He resigned from AICC (All India Congress Committee) as he felt the party was losing its relevance.

It was diluting the values, which compelled him to resign. KRS will be strengthened in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, he added.

KRS will contest seven corporation elections.

Ravikrishna Reddy told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan in Mangaluru on Tuesday that KRS would contest in the

elections being planned to seven corporations, including Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

“Many members from Dakshina Kannada district Aam Admi party had joined KRS,” he claimed.