'KSP bylaw prevents prez from contesting 2nd term'

As per the new bylaw of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP), those who had served as the president of the Parishat at the state and district level cannot contest for the second term. The attempt to contest the election for the second tenure in the district will be fought legally, said Keshav Kamath, an aspirant, contesting for the post of president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit.

A court in Dharwad has given a stay order for contesting for the second term. This stay is applicable to all those who are contesting for the same, he told reporters.

He said the election for the post of district president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat will be held on November 21.

Confident of his victory, he said, "I will constitute district committee, taluk committee and hobli committee of Kannada Sahitya Parishat after consulting the members and those working for Kannada."

"A total of Rs 10 lakh saved from the 80th Akhila Bharatha Sahitya Sammelana held in Madikeri, has been kept by the Kendra Kannada Sahitya Parishat for building Kannada Sahitya Bhavan for the Kodagu unit. If elected, I will work towards the construction of the Bhavan with the support of all," said Kamath.

He said, "Kannada Sahitya Parishat is the centre of literary activities. Politics should not be mixed into it."

"As the president of Zilla Lekhakara Mathu Kalavidara Balaga, I had been engaged in hosting a series of literary programmes," he added.

KSP district unit former president T P Ramesh said, "The election is held for a change," and appealed to the voters to cast their vote for Keshav Kamath.

Kannada Sahithya Parishat is an apolitical organisation. Those who have a love for Kannada can become its member, he said.

"As a district president of KSP, I had identified 60 cents of land for Kannada Sahitya Bhavana. A total of Rs 10 lakh that was saved from the 80th Akhila Bharatha Sahitya Sammelan has been earmarked for the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Madikeri," said Ramesh.

Voters want a new face as the district president of KSP. The voters should not heed to any rumours, he added.