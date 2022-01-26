KSP district unit office-bearers appointed

Kannada Sahithya Parishat district unit president Dr M P Srinath has appointed office-bearers to the district executive committee.

The members are S Pradeep Kumar Kalkura (immediate past president), Rajeshwari M Belthangady, H Vinay Acharya (honorary secretary) and B Aithappa Naik (honorary treasurer).

The presidents of taluk units are Manjunath Revankar (Mangaluru), D Yadupathi Gowda (Belthangady), Chandrashekar Peralu (Sullia), Umesh Nayak (Puttur), Vishwanath Bantwal (Bantwal), Gayathri S Udupa (Mulki) and Dr Dhananjay Kumble (Ullal).