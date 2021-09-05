KSPCB calls upon people for Guinness World Record

KSPCB calls upon people for Guinness World Record

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Sep 05 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 20:27 ist
A turmeric Ganesha idol.

As part of an eco-friendly Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has launched a turmeric Ganesha campaign across the state.

The KSPCB has requested the people to step forward and contribute towards making the campaign find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

School, college students and citizens may take part in the campaign, said KSPCB environment officer G R Ganeshan.

He said that the board has set a target of 10 lakh turmeric Ganesha idols, to set the world record.

After preparing turmeric Ganesha at home and offering prayers, the idol will be immersed in a bucket filled with water.

Teachers should create awareness among students in this regard, said Ganeshan.

The people should take a selfie with the turmeric Ganesha idols prepared by them and upload it on the website http://www.turmericganesha.com 

The photo should be uploaded before September 10, said Rashtriya Hasiru Pade district nodal officer and turmeric Ganesha campaign convener T G Premkumar.

For details, visit https://kspcb.karnataka.gov.in/node/668 or contact: 94485 88352.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

turmeric Ganesha idol
Karnataka State Pollution Control Board
campaign
Guinness Book of World Records
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

A salute to teachers

A salute to teachers

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 