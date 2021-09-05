KSPCB launches turmeric Ganesha campaign

As part of an eco-friendly Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has launched a turmeric Ganesha campaign across the state.
The KSPCB has requested the people to step forward and contribute towards making the campaign find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.
School, college students and citizens may take part in the campaign, said KSPCB environment officer G R Ganeshan.
He said that the board has set a target of 10 lakh turmeric Ganesha idols, to set the world record.
After preparing turmeric Ganesha at home and offering prayers, the idol will be immersed in a bucket filled with water.
Teachers should create awareness among students in this regard, said Ganeshan.
The people should take a selfie with the turmeric Ganesha idols prepared by them and upload it on the website http://www.turmericganesha.com
The photo should be uploaded before September 10, said Rashtriya Hasiru Pade district nodal officer and turmeric Ganesha campaign convener T G Premkumar.
For details, visit https://kspcb.karnataka.gov.in/node/668 or contact: 94485 88352.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How female octopuses thwart male harassment
From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics
Why the phoney generational wars need to end
A salute to teachers
When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism
Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight
Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground
Ecologically smart cities
A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?