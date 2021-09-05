KSPCB launches turmeric Ganesha campaign

As part of an eco-friendly Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has launched a turmeric Ganesha campaign across the state.

The KSPCB has requested the people to step forward and contribute towards making the campaign find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

School, college students and citizens may take part in the campaign, said KSPCB environment officer G R Ganeshan.

He said that the board has set a target of 10 lakh turmeric Ganesha idols, to set the world record.

After preparing turmeric Ganesha at home and offering prayers, the idol will be immersed in a bucket filled with water.

Teachers should create awareness among students in this regard, said Ganeshan.

The people should take a selfie with the turmeric Ganesha idols prepared by them and upload it on the website http://www.turmericganesha.com

The photo should be uploaded before September 10, said Rashtriya Hasiru Pade district nodal officer and turmeric Ganesha campaign convener T G Premkumar.

For details, visit https://kspcb.karnataka.gov.in/node/668 or contact: 94485 88352.