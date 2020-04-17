KSRP personnel from Kalburgi sent back

KSRP personnel from Kalburgi sent back

DHNS
DHNS, Kalasa,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:59 ist

KSRP platoon that arrived from Kalaburagi for security purpose at Kalasa police station were sent back following opposition by the local residents.

The KSRP personnel are deployed in Kalasa following the Maoist menace for the last several years. The platoon changes once in 15 days.

After the KSRP platoon from Hassan left on Friday, a team of personnel arrived from Kalaburagi.

The local leaders and residents opposed the deployment of police personnel from Kalaburagi, which is one of the hotspots for Covid-19 in the state.

Following the pressure from the local residents, the KSRP personnel were sent back.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi too spoke to Home Minister for withdrawing the KSRP personnel from Kalaburagi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KSRP
From Kalaburagi
sent back
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 