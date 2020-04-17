KSRP personnel from Kalburgi sent back

KSRP platoon that arrived from Kalaburagi for security purpose at Kalasa police station were sent back following opposition by the local residents.

The KSRP personnel are deployed in Kalasa following the Maoist menace for the last several years. The platoon changes once in 15 days.

After the KSRP platoon from Hassan left on Friday, a team of personnel arrived from Kalaburagi.

The local leaders and residents opposed the deployment of police personnel from Kalaburagi, which is one of the hotspots for Covid-19 in the state.

Following the pressure from the local residents, the KSRP personnel were sent back.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi too spoke to Home Minister for withdrawing the KSRP personnel from Kalaburagi.