KSRTC bus falls on a house

A KSRTC bus accidentally overturned and fell on the roof of a house, at Santya in Ishwaramangala in Puttur on Wednesday.

The bus driver and conductor suffered minor injuries. The passengers, however, had a miraculous escape.

The KSRTC bus was bound to Ishwaramangala from Puttur when the accident occurred.

The driver had lost control over the vehicle, resulting in it falling on the roof of a house located 20 feet below the road.

As no one was in the house at the time, a major tragedy was averted. Further, due to Covid-19 restrictions with respect to social distancing, only a few passengers were travelling in the bus, said police sources.