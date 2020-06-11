KSRTC bus falls on a house

KSRTC bus falls on a house

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 11 2020, 00:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 00:41 ist
A KSRTC bus which overturned and fell on the roof of a house at Santya in Ishwaramangala in Puttur.

A KSRTC bus accidentally overturned and fell on the roof of a house, at Santya in Ishwaramangala in Puttur on Wednesday.

The bus driver and conductor suffered minor injuries. The passengers, however, had a miraculous escape.

The KSRTC bus was bound to Ishwaramangala from Puttur when the accident occurred.

The driver had lost control over the vehicle, resulting in it falling on the roof of a house located 20 feet below the road.

As no one was in the house at the time, a major tragedy was averted. Further, due to Covid-19 restrictions with respect to social distancing, only a few passengers were travelling in the bus, said police sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
KSRTC bus
falls on a house
Santya
Ishwaramangala
Puttur
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 