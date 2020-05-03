KSRTC bus services from today in Chikkamagaluru

KSRTC bus services from today

Chikkamagaluru,
  May 03 2020
  • updated: May 03 2020, 16:54 ist
KSRTC bus services will commence from the district headquarter to taluk centres in the district from May 4, said KSRTC divisional controller Veeresh.

The passengers have to register half an hour prior to the journey at the bus stand. Wearing a mask is mandatory and they have to stand in a circle marked at the bus stand.

The passengers have to produce at least one identity card. Buses can be boarded only after sanitizing the hands.

The KSRTC will run buses to taluk centres for every hour. Each bus can accommodate 27 passengers. The passengers should not spit inside the bus stand. The bus services will be introduced to various parts in rural areas in a phased manner.

