KSRTC bus services partially affected in Dakshina Kannada

The KSRTC bus services were partially affected in Dakshina Kannada on Friday. The bus operation from Mangaluru KSRTC division remained unaffected by the strike. All the buses to various destinations within the district and outside the district operated normally, Mangaluru KSRTC divisional Controller Arun told DH.

While bus services in Sullia and Madikeri coming under Puttur KSRTC division were affected by the strike. While the services in Puttur, B C Road coming under the division remained unaffected, said officials.

The KSRTC staff have resorted to protest against the state government’s refusal to consider them as regular government employees on par with others in the state. Owing to the strike, several trips that were planned for Friday had to be cancelled along with the regular operations in Sullia and Madikeri.