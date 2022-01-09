KSRTC bus stand in Udupi is ready for inauguration

The Udupi district headquarters is preparing to house a new bus stand from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), with improved facilities, in a magnificent setting.

The KSRTC bus terminal for inter-district and inter-state buses, which is being built on a spacious plot of land near Bannanje in Udupi, is almost ready to open its doors to the public.

Despite the fact that Udupi has been a district headquarters since 1997, it lacked a proper and well facilitated KSRTC bus stand.

Currently, the KSRTC bus terminal is located on the ground floor of a structure built by the Udupi City Municipal Council near the Clock Tower. This bus stand is narrow and packed and only seven buses can be parked at a time.

Furthermore, passenger facilities are inadequate. The structure is a hotspot for difficulties since it lacks fundamental infrastructure features. The area also seeps into a quagmire of filth.

There is a lack of safety for women passengers at the bus stop at night. The traffic controller’s office is in a tiny room at the bus stop’s corner.

KSRTC, in-charge assistant executive engineer, Mangaluru division, Sujatha, told DH that the new KSRTC bus stand is built at a cost of Rs 29.81 crore.

The new bus stand is a two-storey building with a ground floor and a basement floor.

Sujatha said that each level is 30,000 square feet in the plinth area. The basement floor will feature elaborate parking for about 64 four-wheelers and 100 two-wheelers. There will be space on the ground level for 18 to 20 buses to park at a time.

It would also feature the traffic controller’s office, passenger restrooms, reservation counters, a staff restroom and a canteen. The facility, built on 2.50 acres of land, will have many services for travellers.

The washrooms contain both Indian and Western toilets, as well as separate facilities for men and women, as well as one for the differently challenged. Women’s restrooms with infant care are separate from the men’s facilities.

The first and second levels have two massive halls that might be utilised for malls in the future. The patio with sheets above provides more space. There are eight commercial shops, two canteens and two retail shops on the upper ground floor.

Extensive seating arrangements are set up for travellers waiting for buses. Aside from the chairs placed in the open area, there are cabin-like constructions built for seating arrangements.

As the temple town is a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, over 320-350 buses pass through Udupi town on a daily basis. Besides, Udupi is a starting point for more than 60 buses.

The bus stand is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 17 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.