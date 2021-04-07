KSRTC employees’ stir hits people in Kodagu

People of Kodagu were affected by the stir observed by KSRTC employees pressing for various demands. All KSRTC buses in Madikeri remained in the depot on Wednesday.

Some passengers, who were not aware of the strike, waited for the bus at the KSRTC bus stand and, later, took private buses.

Police security was tightened at the bus stand, in the wake of the stir. There was no untoward incident in the district.

KSRTC employees submitted a memorandum to Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, containing various demands, including the implementation of sixth pay commission recommendations.

Appachu Ranjan said that the stir has been affecting not only the people but also KSRTC and urged the workers to withdraw their strike.

Currently, the economy is not that great. After the financial condition turns robust, the government will fulfil their demands, he said.

People who were bound to travel outside the district were seen stranded at the KSRTC bus stand in Shanivarasanthe on Wednesday. Many of them returned to their homes, cursing KSRTC.

People in Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet and surrounding areas were dependent on KSRTC buses to go to Hassan, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

Kodlipet, lying on the borders of Kodagu and Hassan districts, acts as a connecting link to Arkalgud, Aluru and Sakaleshpura. Government buses ferry passengers from Kodlipet to various parts of Hassan district. However, on Wednesday, KSRTC buses stayed off the road. People took to private buses, vans and taxis, paying double the fare.

The stir by KSRTC employees did not have much impact on the people in Somwarpet where most of the people are dependent on private buses for commuting.

People in Suntikoppa faced inconveniences due to the stir. After 9 am, people boarded the available private vehicles, to reach their workplaces.

Most of the private buses which had remained off-road due to Covid-19 ferried passengers after a long time.

The district administration made alternative arrangements for the passengers to travel to Periyapattana, Hunsur and Mysuru.

People bound to Suntikoppa, Madikeri and Somwarpet, travelled in mini tempos and tempo travellers. As there were no direct buses from Kushalnagar to Mangaluru, passengers travelled to Madikeri and from there, to Mangaluru.

People in rural areas were affected as there were no government buses. Students, teachers and non-teaching staff struggled for want of transportation facilities.

Shops were closed due to the effect of the stir.

Nidyamale Dinesh, leader of the Merchants’ Association, urged the government to waive the rent for the shopkeepers who are running stalls in the KSRTC bus stand.

The vendors have suffered losses due to Covid-19 lockdown and during the stir, he said.