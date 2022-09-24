KSRTC launches 'Mangaluru Dasara Darshana' tour package

The KSRTC Mangaluru Division has launched a day-long tour package ‘Mangaluru Dasara Darshana’ to fulfil the dream of tourists who wish to visit some popular temples of goddesses during the Navaratri celebrations.

The KSRTC, for the first time, will operate buses to ferry pilgrims and tourists to temples in and around Mangaluru from September 26 to October 5.

Tourists and pilgrims may book tickets in advance or visit the reservation counter.

Mangaluru KSRTC Divisional Controller (DC) Rajesh Shetty said, ‘’JnNURM Nagara Sarige buses that can accommodate 40 people at a time will be utilised for the package tour.’’

“This is for the first time that the division is launching such a tour package,” he said and urged devotees to book seats in advance as seats in the buses will

be booked from September 26 to 30.

“Looking at the demand, the KSRTC has decided to operate one more bus for which the booking is in progress,’’ he added.

The tour will begin at 8 am and end at around 8.30 pm, he said.

The bus will ferry pilgrims to Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Sunkadakatte Sri Ambika Annapoorneshwari Temple in Gurupura, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi Temple, Chitrapura Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urwa Sri Mariyamma Temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, where the idols of Navadurga is installed as part of Mangaluru Dasara.

The fare fixed for adults is fixed at Rs 300 and Rs 250 is set for children. He said that the KSRTC will introduce additional special Dasara buses on long routes during the weekends for Dasara.

There is a demand from visitors from Mysuru and Bengaluru during the weekends, he added.

Bus to Airport soon

The long-pending demand for an AC Volvo bus service from the city to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is awaiting permit from RTO. Mangaluru division has already received four low-floor Volvo buses to launch bus services to MIA, from the Mysuru division. Once the permit is issued, the services will begin, Mangaluru KSRTC divisional controller Rajesh Shetty told DH.

“We have urged the department to issue temporary permits," he said. The bus service to the airport was introduced in 2011. But was discontinued due to lack of patronage. At present, there are no bus services from the airport to the city. Thus passengers have to hire taxis in order to reach the city.