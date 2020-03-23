KSRTC, private buses remaine off road in Mangaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: KSRTC, pvt buses remaine off road in M'luru

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
With the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada, all the KSRTC and private buses remained off the road on Monday. Only private vehicles were seen plying on the roads and a few autorickshaws were operating in Mangaluru. 

The clampdown, however, did not apply to essential services like sale of food, groceries, milk, vegetables, fruits, and meat and fish, police and fire and emergency services, all offices of government and local bodies, power, water and civic services, banks, ATMs, telephone, home delivery of food, medicines and medical equipment.  

Though many hotels were open, it allowed only their kitchen to open to prepare food so that customers could purchase food as parcel (takeaway). 

The Central Market in Mangaluru was open and trucks carrying vegetables and goods from neighbouring districts of Hassan and others were unloading the goods.

