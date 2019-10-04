KSRTC stops Mangaluru-Kasargod Volvo service

The operation of air-conditioned Volvo buses between Mangaluru and Kasargod, by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Mangaluru Division, has been stopped.

The KSRTC had introduced the Volvo services in August this year.

According to KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller K M Ashraf, the operation of the Volvo buses did not prove viable as the average revenue generated per day was less when compared to the expenditure incurred in running the bus services.

“KSRTC had introduced the Volvo service between Kasargod and Mangaluru, covering a distance of 50 km and targeting the business passengers and students. Two buses were deployed on the route to complete seven one-way trips a day. The trip would last an hour. The last bus would depart from Mangaluru at 6 pm while from Kasargod it was at 4.30 pm,” he explained.

The divisional controller said further, “The expenditure per kilometre is Rs 40. However, the KSRTC was generating revenue of around Rs 18 to 20 a kilometre. With Rs 18 a kilometre, it was difficult to run the show. KSRTC will take a call on re-introducing the service after some time.”

“On one hand, there was poor patronage, on the other, mileage for the Volvo bus was also less compared to other normal express buses. The mileage from one litre of diesel for normal buses was five to six kilometre, while the mileage for Volvo buses was only 2.50 km to 3 km. Due to the pothole-ridden stretch from Talapady to Kasargod, the mileage was further reduced,” sources added.

The one-way fare for the Volvo traveller was Rs 75. A day pass for a two-way journey was fixed at Rs 130 as a special offer during the launch of the service. At present, the fare in KSRTC’s express bus remains Rs 56. KSRTC operates 266 round trips – with 39 ordinary buses – daily between KSRTC’s Bejai bus stand and Kasargod, according to officials.

KSRTC’s Volvo service between State Bank and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada (about 150 km away), launched in March 2017, has been patronised by the passengers.