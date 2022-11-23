KSRTC Volvo buses to Mangaluru International Airport gets grim response

The Volvo AC buses, introduced by the KSRTC Mangaluru Division, from the city to Mangaluru International Airport have not received good response from the users.

The buses are operating from the Mangaluru Central Railway Station towards the airport and Manipal.

Introducing a bus service from the city to the airport was a long-pending demand from the public. Without the bus services, those travelling to and arriving at the airport had to

hire taxis by paying an exorbitant fare.

The bus services were introduced from November 1 this year with huge fanfare.

“The response has not been encouraging from the Mangaluru Railway Station so far. Some trips from Manipal are getting just 14 passengers,” Mangaluru KSRTC divisional controller Rajesh Shetty told DH.

The KSRTC Mangaluru Division had introduced a bus service to the airport in 2011 but was discontinued due to the lack of patronage from the travellers.

“We hope that the bus services will get good response over a period of time as more passengers become aware of such services,” KSRTC DC said.

We hope to get a good response with the onset of summer as it's a Volvo AC bus, sources in the KSRTC said.

“The maintenance cost per kilometre is more on these two routes than the earnings. The KSRTC also revised the fare to encourage enroute passengers to board the bus. However, the response has not been encouraging,” Rajesh Shetty added.

The fare from Mangaluru Railway Station to Ambedkar Circle is Rs 20, to KSRTC Bejai, it is Rs 25, Kuntikana-Rs 30, Maravoor-Rs 60, and Karambaru-Rs 70 for the enroute passengers.

The bus fare from the Mangaluru Railway Station to the airport is Rs 100. The bus timings also have been fixed according to the convenience of the passengers depending on the

flight departure and arrival timings.