K'taka: 3 labourers buried alive as soil caves in

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 25 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 03:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Three labourers including a couple were buried alive on Saturday after a mound of soil caved in on them near Sullia.

The deceased had been identified as Chandrappa (42), labourer couple Somashekar Reddy (45) and Shantha (40). All hail from Gadag district, police sources added. The soil caved in when they were working on building a retaining wall.

Pillars were laid to construct the retaining wall. All of a sudden a huge mound of soil caved in on the labourers. Among the seven labourers present at the spot, four escaped unhurt. Even before fire personnel and police reached the spot, an earth mover from nearby site was pressed to service in order to expedite the rescue operation. After more than one and a half hours of operation, three bodies were recovered from the spot.

