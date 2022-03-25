K'taka is pioneer in addressing mental health issues: Minister

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr Sudhakar K said since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government, in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), has been helping people to cope with mental health issues.

“We had conducted mental health counselling sessions for 25 lakh Covid-positive patients and their family members across the state, after having realised there is an increase in mental health issues during the post-Covid period. Karnataka is a pioneer in addressing mental health issues,” he said during the inauguration of an international conference on physiotherapy, Mangalore Physiocon 2022, organised by South Canara Physiotherapy Teachers’ Association (SCPTA) and Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) at T M A Pai International Convention centre on Friday.

He recollected that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the budget, had announced a National Digital Mental Health programme for mental health counselling with NIMHANS as the nodal centre.

There is a need to augment public health management by giving emphasis to current practices, he stressed.

Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to realise the importance of orderly and disciplined life, he said.

The minister said that Karnataka is a hub of medical education and allied sciences. There are 75 physiotherapy colleges in Karnataka, with Mangaluru having around 20 colleges.

He said physiotherapy is not new to India. The Indian system of medicine has been following ‘Abhyanga’ and ‘Panchakarma’ treatment from time immemorial.

It is only in the 19th century that the world realised the importance of modern physiotherapeutic practices, he added.

Role of women lauded

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, lauding the role of women in society, said in a knowledge society, it is women who will play the leadership role.

Attempts to push down women will fail miserably, he added.

“Quality of life is important and education brings changes in life, empowers and enable humans to live beautifully,” he said.

In the past four months, I had attended the convocation of four universities in Kerala and about 73% of rank holders and gold medalists were women. Those who try to keep women out of education should ponder over it,” he added.

He appreciated the simplicity of Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba who was felicitated at the programme.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the real honour to Hajabba is when all of us emulate him.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr M K Ramesh also addressed the gathering.

A souvenir to mark Mangalore Physiocon 2022 was released on the occasion.