Kudla streets to miss Pili Vesha this Navaratri

Pili Vesha or Huli Vesha (tiger dance) is an integral part of Tulunadu’s culture during Navaratri festivity.

But, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the people and streets in ‘Kudla’ will surely miss the beats of ‘Thase’ (drum), accompanied by the tiger dancers dancing to the pulsating tune.

When it comes to Navaratri, Pili Vesha has been the cynosure of all eyes on the streets of Kudla.

Due to the pandemic, the district administration has imposed restrictions and allowed Huli Vesha artistes to perform inside the temple as per the tradition.

Navaratri festival is associated with growling and prancing of Huli Vesha Dharis to the rhythms of percussion of Thase or Himmela with two or three drummers. It is a common sight to have ‘tigers’ roaming on the streets, as hundreds of onlookers cheer on.

The somersaults, reverse jumps, cartwheels, acrobatics, bending backwards to pick currency placed on the ground, tossing of rice bags by the teeth, always leave onlookers spellbound.

The men with 8 to 10 ‘tigers’ along with ‘cubs’ go around the streets accompanied by the drummers. The performance staged in front of temples, houses and business establishments lasts for about 10 minutes.

After the performance, they collect money from people. Traditionally, Pili Vesha was performed as a tribute to the tiger — vehicle of Goddess, says Dilraj Alva, President, Dasara Shobhayathre Samithi of Mangaladevi Temple.

“Pili Vesha or Huli Vesha was being performed not for pomp and gaiety, but, as an offering for fulfilling vows, to the Goddess. It is neither for entertainment nor for raising money,” Alva stresses.

Huli Vesha Dharis have a special place during Navaratri celebrations at Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples.

Nine Huli Vesha teams namely – Mulihithlu Games team, Mulihithlu Friends Circle, Adi Maheshwara Friends Circle, Emmekere Friends Circle, Young Guys Gorakshadandu, New Yuvaka Mandala Marnamikatte, Baby Raj Friends Garodi, Geleyara Balaga Arekerebail and Mulihithlu Friends Tiger perform before the temple chariot during Navaratri.

Those involved in this art adhere to strict discipline. The unwritten rule that performers should not consume non-vegetarian food or alcohol during this period is followed strictly.

Without Pili Vesha, the artists involved in designing headgear are disappointed.

Ashok Polali, who would have been busy preparing headgear for Pili Vesha says, that on an average he used to make 80 to 90 headgears for Pili Vesha Dharis every year.

The artists also made headgears for lion, bear, joker and other veshas, that were also worn during Navaratri celebrations.

The artists are in distress due to the pandemic as no cultural programmes are held.

“It might take many years for normalcy to return to Pili Vesha owing to the financial crunch faced by sponsors,” said Polali.

Rakshith of Ballalbagh Friends says, “Pili Vesha is a thanksgiving gesture to the Goddess for having fulfilled our vows.”

There is a close affinity with Navaratri. “At least 20 Pili Vesha teams would come to our house during Navaratri. Ballalbagh Friends have been organising Pili Vesha for the past 13 years. This year, we will adhere to the guidelines of the district administration and organise tiger dance inside Kadri and Kudroli temples,” he said.