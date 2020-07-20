Kudupu temple to be shut for devotees on Nagara Panchami

Devotees' entry to Ananthapadmanabha temple at Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru is banned on the day of Nagara Panchami that will be on July 25 following the Covid-19 scare.

Ananthapadmanabha temple at Kudupu is one of the famous temples in Dakshina Kannada dedicated to Naga (Serpent God) where Nagara Panchami is celebrated in a grand way. The temple committee said that "Nagara Panchami will be observed on July 25. To avoid large gatherings, the entry of devotees is banned. The devotees should not visit the temple, thereby extend cooperation with the temple committee."

On the day of Nagara Panchami, no sevas, theertha and prasadam will be distributed. There will be no mass feeding as well.

The temple will not accept tender coconuts, fruits and milk from devotees on the day of Nagara Panchami to be offered to the Serpent God.