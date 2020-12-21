Kukke: Devotees participate in Champa Shashti Brahmarathotsava

A large number of devotees participated in Champa Shashti Brahmarathotsava at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple on Sunday.

The rathotsava was held at 7.25 am. The police had a tough time in controlling the large gathering.

In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration had banned the visit of inter-district and inter-state devotees. Only those who possessed pass were allowed to take part in the Brahmarathotsava seva.

To prevent the entry of people from other districts and states, check posts were set up at Gundya-Subrahymanya, Puttur-Kaniyoor, Jalsoor-Subrahmanya roads. Further, check posts were also set up at Kumaradhara and Injadi. Devotees who had arrived on Saturday expressed displeasure at the administration for preventing them from visiting the temple.

The temple authorities had arranged sanitiser and thermal scanning at the entrance of the temple. The police were seen imposing fine on those who failed to wear masks in areas around Car Street in Kukke Subrahmanya.

On account of Champa Shashti and temple fair, ‘Sarpa Samskara’ rituals will not be organised at the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple till December 26. ‘Sarpa Samskara’ is one of the most sought after ‘Sevas’ at the Kukke Temple.

The rituals at Kukke Temple were held under the guidance of chief priest Vedamurthy Seetharama Yadapadithaya. As many as 40 devotees had registered for the Brahmarathotsava seva. The devotees offered Kanike cardamom, mustard and other cereals to the chariot.

Puja rituals were offered to Lord Subrahmanya and Lord Umamaheshwara at Dwadashi Mantapa outside the temple. All those who offered Brahmarathotsava seva were offered shawl and prasadam by the chief priest.

After the Brahmarathotsava ritual, Moolamrithike were distributed to the devotees. Beedi Urulu seva was offered by the devotees from Kumaradhara Theertha snana to the temple overing a distance of two kilometres.

Avabhritotsava and Naukavihara of the presiding deity will be held in River Kumaradhara on Monday.

Shashti Mahotsava and Rathotsava were held at Kudupu Anantha Padmanabha Temple in Mangaluru, Sooda Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Udupi.

Owing to Covid pandemic, no meals were offered to the devotees at Sooda Subrahmanya Temple in Udupi.

The annual Shashti and Ashlesha Bali were held under the guidance of Brahmasri Neeleshwara Padmanabha Tantri at Sri Shanmukha Subrahmanya Temple at Sajipanadu