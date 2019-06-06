Kukkuje bridge faces threat of collapse

A bridge that provides connectivity to Alamba constructed across a rivulet near Kukkuje Cross is facing the threat of collapse, in Belthangady taluk.

The bridge was constructed 30 years ago. The pillar developed cracks seven years ago. The Panchayat Raj engineering department had been plastering the cracks during every monsoon. However, no plastering was done for the last two years. Now, the cracks have widened and the iron rods are exposed. The bridge has been providing connectivity to Maoist affected areas of Alamba in Kuthloru, Kuriyadi, Nelyapalke, Badekkila, Mardottu and Kullorttu.

One villager Sathish Poojary said, “The bridge is situated 1-km away from Kukkuje Cross of Belthangady-Naravi State Highway. Over 250 families are residing in the villages connected by the bridge. If anything happens to the bridge, the villagers will lose connectivity. The bridge should be repaired before the monsoon, as the villagers do not have an alternate route.”

Local resident Ramachandra Bhat said the water body which takes its birth in Western Ghats joins Phalguni river through Kuthloor. The rivulet is normally in spate from June to November. Huge wooden logs are washed away in the water during heavy rain. The cracks would have developed when these wooden logs hit the pillar of the bridge. As monsoon is nearing, if the pillar is not repaired, there is a threat of losing the bridge.”

Following the appeal by the villagers, the engineers had inspected the bridge. Looking at the danger, the officials have warned against plying of heavy vehicles on the bridge.

The villagers submitted a plea to Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja urging him to initiate measures to repair the bridge. The MLA has directed the Panchayat Raj engineering department to prepare an estimate. According to officials, replacing the pillar will require Rs 5 to 6 lakh. It is not possible to construct a pillar after the rain, said Bhat.