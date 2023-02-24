Kuldeep Kumar R Jain takes charge as Mangaluru Police Commissioner

2011-batch IPS officer Kuldeep Kumar R Jain took charge as the 14th Police Commissioner of Mangaluru on Friday.

He succeeds N Shashi Kumar, who has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railways).

Speaking after assuming charge, Jain said that action will be taken against all illegal activities.

To a query on mushrooming of skill games, illegal sand extraction and transportation, he responded that the police will take a stern stand against all the illegal activities within the commissionerate limits.

On alleged corruption in police stations, he said that there will be a zero tolerance approach when it comes to corruption.

He added that he will continue the good work of his predecessor with the cooperation of the police personnel.

Stating that he had served as probationary ASP in Dakshina Kannada 10 years ago, he said that Mangaluru has developed and that he is looking forward to working in the city.

On the upcoming assembly election and Mangaluru being a sensitive area, he said “We need to work sensitively while taking a tough stance against illegal activities.”

When the issue of increase in traffic violation was brought to his notice, he called upon the people to follow all traffic rules by keeping in mind that someone is waiting for them back at home.

A native of Rajasthan, Jain had studied in Chennai and had served as probationary officer in Dakshina Kannada. He later served as ASP in Channapatna, Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar and Bijapur. He was serving as DCP (Traffic West Division) in Bengaluru.