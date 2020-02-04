'Kunaka' ant menace hits harvesting of coffee

Coffee plantations in Kottigehara are affected by the ‘Kunaka’ ant menace. The labourers are refusing to harvest coffee beans fearing the sting of ants.

Normally ants are found on one plant. This year, the ants have invaded all the plants and it has become a headache for the coffee growers.

Leaches affect farmers in Malnad during the rainy season. This year, ants have affected the harvest of coffee beans.

Ants have weaved their nests on each and every coffee plant in the plantations. They sting the labourers when the labourers harvest coffee beans, leading to blisters.

The spraying of insecticides is expensive. At a time when the price of coffee has dropped, growers think twice before spraying insecticides to do away with the ant menace.

Mudigere Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientist Girish said using cowdung, ‘Kunaka’ ants build nests on the branches of coffee plants. In the past, the ants were building nests on the ground. But, owing to the increase in the moisture content of the soil due to bountiful rain this year, the ants have started building nets on coffee plants and on a few trees.

The ‘Kunaka’ ants are not found in the areas where louse is found.

‘Kunaka’ ants are different from normal ants. In the past, labourers were plucking to seven to 10 baskets (‘busalu’) of coffee beans daily. Owing to the ant menace, the harvest has come down to four to six baskets. The ants not only sting hands but also attack the entire body. We have faced huge losses due to heavy rain and a shortage of labourers. Now, the ants have become a headache during the harvesting season,” said progressive coffee grower Ramesh Chakkodu.