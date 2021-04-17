Kunchagayana programme for drug-free Kodagu

  Apr 17 2021
Artist B R Sathish in the Kunchagayana in Virajpet.

To create awareness about the ill effects of narcotic drugs, artist B R Sathish conducted a Kunchagayana programme on social media.

Speaking on the occasion, Kodagu Press Club president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa said that there is a need to fight against the drug menace. Everyone should join hands to create a drug-free Kodagu.

In the Kunchagayana, T D Mohan sang songs while artist B R Sathish made drawings to create awareness.

Janapada Parishat district president Ananthashayana and others were present.

