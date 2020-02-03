Kundamestri mini dam to be completed by May

Work on the Kundamestri mini dam is being carried out in full swing and is expected to be completed by May.

The project, being built near Galibeedu Road, aims at providing clean drinking water to 23 wards of the town.

The work was taken up by Karnataka Jala Mandali under the third phase of Nagarotthana project. The dam is being built at the confluence of two natural streams at Kundamestri, said City Municipal Council Commissioner Ramesh.

The mini dam is being built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and has a capacity to store 8.7 crore litres of water. The water stored in the dam will be lifted only during summer and only when it is necessary. The dam with a height of nine metres and a width of 40 metres and will comprise of three hydraulic gates.

The City Municipal Council will also build overhead tanks at Stone Hill, near Kodagu Vidyalaya and near the glasshouse on Mysuru Road. Two pump houses are also being built at the dam. After the work is complete, the water will be pumped to all overhead tanks for water supply.

CMC engineers said that Rs 12 crore is required for the construction of tanks and pipeline. A detailed project report has been submitted in this regard.

As the water level has come down in Kootuhole stream, the CMC has initiated the process of constructing sand bunds. All necessary preparations are being made to tackle the problem of drinking water scarcity.

In the meantime, the silt accumulated in Kundamestri is being cleared with the help of excavators.

The Jala Mandali has been carrying out the construction work for free, as per the requests made by the CMC. This way, the CMC will save around Rs 6 lakh.

CMC Commissioner Ramesh said that the storage of water will increase with the construction of sand bund and mini dam.

Eventually, the water level will rise in other lakes such as Pumpina kere, Roshanara kere, Kannandabane pump house, Ukkada pump house, open wells and bore wells as well, he said.

35 lakh litres of water

Madikeri town requires around 35 lakh litres of water per day. As the commercial establishments, homestays, resorts and hotels have increased, the demand for water has also increased.

But, as the water level in Kootuhole dam is receding, the locals had feared water scarcity.

The people have been urging the CMC to complete the works on the mini dam at the earliest.