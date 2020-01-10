Kundapur native wins 2 titles at beauty pageant

Sangeetha Holla, a native of Kundapur, won two titles - Miss India Beauty with Brain and Miss India Popular 2019 at the Miss India International Jeeo King and Queen 2019 contest organised in Kolkata recently.

She won the two titles in Miss India category after overcoming intense competition from 25 participants. The contest’s semifinal event was held in Dubai. The contest also included three Talent rounds. Her graceful dance for a Bollywood number ensured her selection for the finale.

Sangeetha, who works as a Data Scientist in HP Company in Bengaluru, said the Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan was one of the judges in the contest.

She is the daughter of Laxminarayana Holla, who works in Karnataka Bank. A nature lover and a fashion blogger, Sangeetha said she believed in 'Karma'.

Sangeetha, who loves to travel, said her motto was to have a positive attitude towards life. She believes that with hard work and determination one can achieve anything in life.

"The famous Liza Varma was my mentor. She is also mentor of many Beauty Pageant winners like Manushi Chillar, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan and so on. I also thank Jeeo King and Queen for giving me a platform to showcase my talent and voice my opinion.

''It was a proud moment of my life,'' she gushed.

Sangeetha is also a top 10 finalist of beauty pageant Miss Corporate Diva Asia 2019.