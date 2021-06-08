Kurubara Hadi gets solar lamps

Two solar lamps have been installed by Besur Gram Panchayat at Kattepura Kurubara Hadi.

The colony was devoid of electricity connections for the last several years.

The lack of electricity was inconveniencing the education of the children. Further, the colony was suffering from elephant menace.

Now, the Gram Panchayat has installed two solar lamps.

Panchayat Development Officer S C Suresh said that basic facilities in soak pit, toilets and other facilities will be provided in the colony.