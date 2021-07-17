Kushalnagar TP resolves to submit proposal for upgradation

The Kushalnagar Town Panchayat meeting resolved to submit a proposal to the government to upgrade the Town Panchayat in Kushalnagar into TMC.
The meeting was chaired by Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan.
Members V S Anandkumar, Renuka and others alleged that lack of basic facilities in layouts has inconvenienced the people.
No land has been reserved for a park in Chandrashekar Layout. There is a need to initiate measures in this regard, they said.
Town Panchayat vice president Surayya Banu and others were present.
