Kushalnagar TP resolves to submit proposal for upgradation

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jul 17 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 22:41 ist
Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan chairs a meeting in Kushalnagar.

The Kushalnagar Town Panchayat meeting resolved to submit a proposal to the government to upgrade the Town Panchayat in Kushalnagar into TMC.

The meeting was chaired by Kushalnagar Town Panchayat president B Jaivardhan.

Members V S Anandkumar, Renuka and others alleged that lack of basic facilities in layouts has inconvenienced the people.

No land has been reserved for a park in Chandrashekar Layout. There is a need to initiate measures in this regard, they said.

Town Panchayat vice president Surayya Banu and others were present.

