Kutruppady GP wins Gandhi Grama Puraskara for third time

Kutruppady Gram Panchayat in Kadaba taluk has achieved a hattrick of sorts, by being awarded ‘Gandhi Grama Puraskara’ for the third time in four years.

Kutruppady GP had won the award, Gandhi Gram Puraskara, twice in a row in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Among the GP’s notable achievements include, installed solar-powered street lamps in SC/ST and other residential colonies.

The GP had constructed a toilet complex for the public. The GP had also motivated staff and residents to observe one Sunday in a month as ‘Swachha Kutruppady’ and initiate cleanliness drive in their respective areas.

In order to ensure the support and involvement of villagers for the cleanliness drive, Swachha Kutruppady groups were created on WhatsApp.

The working of street lights and pump to supply drinking water to residents were rendered automatic with an objective to reduce wasteful expenditure. The data on beneficiaries of the drinking water supply was uploaded online.

The GP besides introducing an e-attendance system also encouraged villagers to make payment by using digital payment options like QR code or swiping machines.

Being true practitioners of change, the GP has installed solar panels on its roof and upgraded its user-friendly website. The GP also has a digital library and has encouraged villagers to read books by accessing them from its online digital library.

This gram panchayat with a progressive outlook was a recipient of Centre’s Nirmala Gram Panchayat Award in 2007-08. Nearly a decade later, Kutruppady GP was declared as an open defecation-free village in 2016-17.

The GP is also a recipient of Dr Shivarama Karanth Award in 2019.

Kutruppady GP delivering pro-people governance by leveraging technology has set its sights on being recognised at the national level by winning ‘Deen Dayal’ awards.

Former Kutruppady GP president Vidhya Goghate said the transparency maintained while rendering services to villagers helped the GP to win Gandhi Grama Puraskara for the third time.

“This was possible due to the co-operation from villagers, elected representatives and staff. The award has further motivated us to offer better services to villagers,” she said.