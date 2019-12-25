Kuvempu Natakotsava from tomorrow

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Prathishtana, Kuvempu Natakotsava Samithi, Sahyadri Rangataranga and Kannada and Culture Department will organise Kuvempu Natakotsava at Kuvempu Kalamandira in Chikkamagaluru from December 27 to 29.

Speaking to reporters, Sahyadri Rangataranga President Kanthesh Kadaramandalagi said District In-charge Minister C T Ravi will inaugurate the natakotsava.

Kuvempu Natakotsava Samithi President Dr J P Krishne Gowda will preside. Rangayana Joint Director V N Mallikarjunaswamy will take part. A play, ‘Shoodra Tapaswi’, will be staged at 6.30 pm.

On December 28, Sahyadri Rangataranga will stage ‘Jalagara’ at 6.30 pm while the students of Ashakirana School will stage a play, ‘Nanna Gopala’, at 7.30 pm.

The valedictory of Natakotsava will be held at 10 am on December 29. ZP Standing Committee on Social Justice President Hirigayya, writer Belavadi Manjunath and others will take part.

IDSG College students will stage ‘Yamana Solu’ at 10.30 am and Sahyadri Rangataranga team will present a play, ‘Birugali’, at 6.30 pm.

He said that people started liking short plays in recent years. Of the 14 plays of Kuvempu, five plays will be staged during the Natakotsava.

Writer Belavadi Manjunath said that Kuvempu Geethagayana will be organised by Mallige Sudheer Trust, Zilla Janapada Parishat and Ashakirana School on all three days.