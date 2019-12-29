‘Kuvempu’s literature can transform lives’

The literature of poet laureate Kuvempu comprises the values which can bring upon a transformation in the lives of people. Therefore, it is important for the students to go through Kuvempu’s literature in their formative days, said Galibeedu Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya lecturer Maruti Dasannanavar.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Vishwamanava Kuvempu birth anniversary observed by the Department of Kannada and Culture at D Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Madikeri on Sunday.

“Kuvempu’s works are closer to common people and upholds their rights. ‘Sri Ramayanadarshanam’, ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’ and ‘Shudratapasvi’ are the milestones of Kannada literature and are the finest examples of the richness of Kannada language,” he said.

Maruti Dasannanavar called upon the people to develop a rational mindset.

Zilla Panchayat member K P Chandrakala said that Kuvempu rose to the level of a universal personality through his literature. Personally, he encouraged simple marriages.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President B S Lokesh Sagar said that the present-day youth are less inclined to literature, which is a sad development. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat has been conducting quiz on Kannada literature to create interest in the subject among students.

Prizes were distributed to the winners of the quiz organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture and Kannada Sahitya Parishat on the occasion.

Zilla Okkaligara Sangha President S M Changappa and Kannada and Culture department registrar Chinnaswamy were present.