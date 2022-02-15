'Lab in cab' initiative launched

DHNS
DHNS, Ujire,
  • Feb 15 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 23:29 ist
Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade during the launch of 'lab in cab' at SDM College in Ujire.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said that science can be understood in a better way through demonstration and hands-on experience.

The hands-on experience helps to develop a scientific temper, he added. 

He was addressing a gathering after launching the 'lab in cab' initiative at SDM College in Ujire recently. 

The 'lab in cab' initiative aims at igniting interest in science among students. The lecturers in the science department will visit schools in interior villages to demonstrate experiments on different science subjects. A state-of-the-art vehicle has been converted into a lab for the purpose, he said. 

Practicals based on the science syllabus will be demonstrated in the schools, said college principal Dr P N Udayachandra. 

