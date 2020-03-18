'Lab to test for coronavirus will be set up in M'luru'

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu said that a laboratory to test samples for coronavirus will be set up in Mangaluru at the earliest.

“Such testing laboratory should be set up in all the districts across Karnataka,” Sriramulu stressed while presiding over a review meeting in DC hall on Tuesday.

He appealed to the public to maintain social distance and remain indoors instead of visiting different places during the lockdown. There is no shortage of funds to purchase all required medicines, masks and other protective gears. Now, masks and sanitisers also come under Essential Commodities Act.

“If we receive any complaints from customers on being forced to shell out more money for buying masks and sanitisers, then the licence of such medical shops will be cancelled,” he warned.

‘’We have sufficient stock of masks that will last for three months. About 3 lakh N-95 masks have been kept ready. As many as 6,000 thermal screening machines had been procured,’’ he said.

Asha workers and Arogya Mitras are visiting houses to create awareness and to collect details of people who have come from foreign countries. Screening at railway stations and also in the border areas of Mangaluru will be taken up at the earliest. On the directions of court, the thermal screening will also be introduced in the courts in Karnataka, the minister said.

On Kannadigas stranded in Milan and Rome, Sriramulu said that he was in touch with external affairs minister and Union Minister for Health, who are getting back all Indians stranded in foreign countries.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner M J Roopa said that a 200-bed new building at Wenlock Hospital would be converted into isolation ward within a few days.

The district administration had also identified 100-bed ESI hospital in Mangaluru to be used as isolation wards. Out of 46 throat swabs sent for testing, reports of 36 swabs have tested negative for Covid-19.

As many as 115 suspected people are being monitored daily. A 24X7 control room was set up with designated team of doctors and staff in the control rooms.

MLA U T Khader regretted that despite government declaring a lockdown, people continue to visit the beaches. Officials should initiate measures to fine them immediately. Testing kits should be provided to community health centres and taluk hospitals to confirm coronavirus case,

he added.

A laboratory should be set up in the district immediately. Covid-19 should be included in Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka scheme, Khader said.

All safety equipment should be supplied to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh appealed to the public to avoid large gatherings.