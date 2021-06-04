Labourer dies after falling from tree

Labourer dies after falling from tree

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Jun 04 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2021, 23:27 ist

A labourer died after falling from a tree in Gejjehanakodu village near Somwarpet on Friday morning.

The deceased is Chinnandi (56), a native of Tamil Nadu. He was into daily waged work in the village for the past three months.

The incident took place when he was pruning a tree in a coffee plantation belonging to Dayananda.

Even though Chinnandi was rushed to a hospital, he did not respond to the treatment and passed away.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. The body was taken to Tamil Nadu after an autopsy.

A case has been registered in the town police station.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’

 