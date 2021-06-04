Labourer dies after falling from tree

A labourer died after falling from a tree in Gejjehanakodu village near Somwarpet on Friday morning.
The deceased is Chinnandi (56), a native of Tamil Nadu. He was into daily waged work in the village for the past three months.
The incident took place when he was pruning a tree in a coffee plantation belonging to Dayananda.
Even though Chinnandi was rushed to a hospital, he did not respond to the treatment and passed away.
He is survived by his wife and two sons. The body was taken to Tamil Nadu after an autopsy.
A case has been registered in the town police station.
